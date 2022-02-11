"Blacklight," starring Liam Neeson, is competing this week against "Death On the Nile." The latter isn't very good, but it's a professional entertainment. I've chosen to talk about the former because it's barely a movie at all. Rather, it's a rusty recycling bin that threatens, in its modest way, to contribute to the death of the movie medium.
Every Barrel Has a Bottom
