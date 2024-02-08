Weekend film reviews: ‘The Taste of Things,’ ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

“It is an absolutely enchanting film, that cinematography is luscious and it makes all the food look extra delicious. It is full of incredible detail for people who do care about culinary delights. It's romantic. It's a bit sad. It has a truly wonderful ending,” says film critic William Bibbiani of “The Taste of Things.”
Photo credit: YouTube.
The latest film releases include The Taste of Things, Lisa Frankenstein, Skeletons in the Closet, and Suncoast. Weighing in are William Bibbiani, film critic and co-host of the podcast Canceled Too Soon and The Critically Acclaimed Network, and Monica Castillo, freelance film critic and senior film programmer at the Jacob Burns Film Center.