The latest film releases include “Jules,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Medusa Deluxe,” “Men of Deeds,” and “Red, White, & Royal Blue.” KCRW gets reviews from Christy Lemire, film critic for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the YouTube channel “Breakfast All Day;” and Carlos Aguilar, film reviewer for the Los Angeles Times and The A.V. Club.