The latest film releases include Kung Fu Panda 4, Love Lies Bleeding, and American Dreamer. Weighing in are Christy Lemire, film critic for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the YouTube channel Breakfast All Day, and Witney Seibold, contributor to SlashFilm and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed. They also predict who will take home Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actress.