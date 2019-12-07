Celia Sack is the owner of Omnivore Books on Food in San Francisco, a bookstore for food lovers. Each holiday season she calls in to KCRW’s Good Food with a list of her favorite books of the year—and there were many in 2019.

Celia’s recommendations

From the Levant:

Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen - Adeena Sussman

Shuk: From Market to Table, the Heart of Israeli Home Cooking - Einat Admony

The Jewish Cookbook - Leah Koenig

Zaitoun: Recipes and Stories from the Palestinian Kitchen - Yasmin Khan

Mexican cooking:



Made in Mexico - Danny Mena and Nils Bernstein

My Mexico City Kitchen: Recipes and Convictions - Gabriela Cámara

Oaxaca - Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral

Fruit lovers:

Apple: Recipes from the Orchard - James Rich

Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over - Alison Roman

For the baker:

Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery - Apollonia Poilâne

Tartine: Revised Edition: A Classic Revisited - Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt

For the barfly:

Last Call: Bartenders on Their Final Drink and the Wisdom and Rituals of Closing Time - Brad Thomas Parsons

Bar Chef: Handcrafted Cocktails - Christiaan Rollich and Carolynn Carreño

Vegetarian and vegan:

Love and Lemons Every Day: More Than 100 Bright, Plant-Forward Recipes for Every Meal- Jeanine Donofrio

The Forest Feast Mediterranean: Simple Vegetarian Recipes Inspired by My Travels- Erin Gleeson

History buff:

American Cuisine: And How It Got This Way - Paul Freedman

Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food - Lenore Newman

For the advanced cook:

The Food of Sichuan - by Fuchsia Dunlop

Cooking in Iran: Regional Recipes & Kitchen Secrets - Najmieh Batmanglij

For the beginner:

Perfect Pan Pizza: Detroit, Roman, Sicilian, Foccacia, and Grandma Pies to Make at Home - Peter Reinhart

New:

Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking: A Cookbook - Toni Tipton Martin

Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated - John Becker and Megan Scott