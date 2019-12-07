Gift recommendations from LA’s cookbook store Now Serving

Located on the first floor of the Far East Plaza in LA’s Chinatown, Now Serving LA has the distinction of being the only cookbook store in Los Angeles. In addition to books, the store also sells cookware, spices, and other food items ideal for gift giving. Ken Concepcion joins Good Food with some of his favorite items for the holidays, most of which can be purchased at the store he owns with Michelle Mungcal.

