Bangkok Market, the first Thai market in the United States, recently closed its doors. For 47 years, it was known as a destination on LA’s Melrose Avenue for fresh Asian produce and Thai pantry staples like lemongrass and fish sauce.

Jet Tila, is a celebrity chef, author, and TV personality. His parents opened Bangkok Market in 1972. Last week, his mother announced she was retiring and permanently closing the market. He joins Good Food to share his earliest memories of working at the market.