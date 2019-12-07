When Mark Padoongpatt was first asked to write a book about Thai food in America, he wasn’t interested. But then he began to examine the immigration history between Thailand and Los Angeles, and found a rich story about immigration and cooking. Padoongpatt ultimately wrote “Flavors of Empire: Food and the Making of Thai America,” which examines how cooking was at the heart of the assimilation of Thai Americans.
The history of Thai food in LA
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia