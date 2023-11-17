75 Thanksgiving side dish recipes

Everyone knows that side dishes are the real stars of Thanksgiving. Need a gluten-free wild rice stuffing recipe? Check. How about something unexpected to do with squash? Check. Or the gooiest potatoes au gratin you can find? Check. Or a vegan Korean side dish? Check.

From turkey stuffing balls and Caesar Brussels sprouts to Vietnamese-style green beans and cranberry-kumquat relish, we've got recipes for every aspect of Thanksgiving — except the turkey.

We haven't forgotten dessert! To sate your sweet tooth, we have a separate list of Good Food's 45 Best Thanksgiving Pie Recipes.





STUFFING

Call Me Southern Cornbread Dressing

Chef Elizabeth Heiskell from Greenwood, Mississippi. Elizabeth learned a unique way of roasting her Thanksgiving turkey from her grandmother — in a pillowcase. What goes with her Delta Roasted Turkey? Her Call Me Southern Cornbread Dressing and Million Dollar Gravy. Get the recipe

Gluten-Free Wild Rice Stuffing

This savory wild rice dish is the ultimate gluten-free stuffing and doubles as a holiday-appropriate grain salad with lots of fresh herbs. Cook the grains in well-salted water for much longer than you'd think; until the rice is splitting open, it's not done. Get the recipe

Kabocha Squash Stuffing

Dan Mattern uses his wife Roxana Jullapat's Kabocha Squash Dinner Rolls to make this Kabocha Squash Stuffing. Don't want to make the rolls yourself? Their restaurant, Friends & Family, offers a bunch of delicious baked goods including bread, breakfast pastries and pies. Get the recipe

Grandma Costa's Portuguese Stuffing

This recipe comes to us from David Leite, the author of The New Portuguese Table and the publisher of Leite's Culinaria. It involves plenty of bacon and linguica along with red pepper paste, dry white wine and bread cubes. Get the recipe

Turkey Stuffing Balls

Jun Belen, the voice behind Jun-blog, moved to California from the Philippines in 1998. His first Thanksgiving was spent in a Carrow's on the side of a Las Vegas highway. The turkey was bad but the stuffing was terrific. He made his own version of stuffing and, years later, turned them into stuffing balls at a friend's urging. Get the recipe

'Iraqi-Style' Turkey Stuffing

Tired of the same old Thanksgiving stuffing recipe? Here's one from Nawal Nasrallah, author of Delights from the Garden of Eden: A Cookbook and a History of the Iraqi Cuisine. This is a traditional dish that Iraqi Christians typically enjoy on Christmas. The recipe, flavored pepper, coriander, nutmeg and cinnamon, works for both turkey and chicken. She says that some cooks take the extra step and carefully stuff the aromatic mixture underneath the entire turkey skin as well. "This stuffing technique is quite steeped in tradition. I was able to trace it back to a medieval Baghdadi recipe," she says. Get the recipe

Mixed Mushroom and Sweet Potato Stuffing

This was adapted from Charlie Trotter of Charlie Trotter's, Chicago. It involves sweet potatoes, sage and shiitake, portobello or cremini mushrooms. Get the recipe





MAC & CHEESE

Zesty Kale Two Ways and Fontina Mac & Cheese

Add some greens to your mac 'n cheese. In this version, from Laura Werlin's Mac & Cheese, Please! 50 Super Cheesy Recipes, the hearty vegetable appears two ways: mixed into the casserole and also as a crispy topping. Because of this, it almost seems like it's two different vegetables, which makes this not only delicious but also fun to eat. Get the recipe

Alisa Reynolds' Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese

Chef Alisa Reynolds of the restaurant My 2 Cents and the TV show Searching For Soul Food uses five kinds of cheese in this gluten-free mac 'n cheese recipe. She says the key to a great mac 'n cheese is the sauce. Sprinkle some Parmesan on top then put it under the broiler so it gets nice and brown. Get the recipe





POTATOES

Evan Kleiman's Mashed Potatoes

Sometimes you don't want to do anything fancy or newfangled with your potatoes. You want the solid comfort of warm, fluffy mashed potatoes. We see you, potato people. (Click here for a few minor variations on mashed potato cooking techniques.) Get the recipe

Scalloped Potatoes with Kimchi

Lauryn Chun, author of The Kimchi Cookbook, shared this recipe with us. It has all the familiar elements of American comfort food — potatoes, cream, cheese — and the added punch of kimchi. Plus, it earned Evan Kleiman's personal stamp of approval. Get the recipe

Cheesy Hasselback Potato Gratin

The recipe was created by J. Kenji López-Alt and adapted by Emily Weinstein. "This golden and glorious mash-up of potato gratin and Hasselback potatoes has been engineered to give you both creamy potato and singed edge in each bite. The principal innovation here is placing the sliced potatoes in the casserole dish vertically, on their edges, rather than laying them flat as in a standard gratin, in order to get those crisp ridges on top," Weinstein explains. Get the recipe

Mormon Funeral Potatoes

Don't be deterred by the name. Mormon Funeral Potatoes are basically a potato casserole with plenty of butter, cream and cheese. What's not to love? Get the recipe





SWEET POTATOES

Tequila Sweet Potatoes

This unusual way to serve sweet potatoes comes from pitmaster Rick Browne, who also hosted the public television show Barbecue America. The strands of sweet potato soak up the tequila, lime juice and butter better than slices. Get the recipe

Sweet Potatoes with Orange Bitters

If you're sick of the same old Thanksgiving side dishes, this recipe for sweet potatoes from Yotam Ottolenghi's new book Plenty More will be a great addition to your table. Get the recipe

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad

Mark Bittman first shared this recipe back in 2009 and it holds up. It's easy to make and has the virtue of being able to be prepared in advance. Get the recipe

Sweet Potato Latkes with Coriander & Lemon topped with Cranberry Orange Relish and Marshmallow Fluff

Who says latkes should only be served at Hanukkah? Not us! White pepper gives these potato pancakes bite. Lemon juice adds a hint of tartness. Coriander imparts flavor. And rice flavor keeps these babies crisp. Get the recipe

Sticky Rice with Sweet Potato

You'll find this recipe in Charles Phan's The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Food. If you rarely cook with black sticky rice and usually grab yams instead of sweet potatoes, this will be a fun way to pair these available yet underused ingredients in a rich, irresistible combo. Get the recipe

Sweet Potatoes and Korean Chile Paste Sauce

The chile sauce's sweet, salty and spicy notes will perk up grilled meats, fish, tofu, meaty mushrooms or sautéed greens. You can find gochujang for sale at your local Asian grocer or at any good supermarket. If you prefer, kabocha squash and carrots can substitute for sweet potatoes in Susan Volland's recipe. Get the recipe

Sweet Potatoes with Curried Puffed Grains

Popped grains are a fun way to bring crunch to a dish. Grace Parisi pairs them with sweet potatoes, Madras curry powder, maple syrup and cayenne and boom! Get the recipe

Sweet Potato Salad

Scroll down to the bottom of the page for this recipe from Marilynn and Sheila Brass, aka the Brass Sisters. Orange marmalade and apricot jam bring sweetness. Red bell peppers and pecans bring crunch. Orange juice and apple cider vinegar bring tartness. Get the recipe





SQUASH

Jerk-Spiced Squash and Callaloo Wellington

Raised in South London by Jamaican parents, Craig and Shaun McAnuff have a large UK audience for their platform Original Flava. In their second book, Natural Flava, they have a wealth of vegan Caribbean recipes, including a plantain hummus and this jerk-spiced squash and callaloo wellington, which is both delicious and visually stunning. It's also a great main dish for a vegetarian Thanksgiving. Get the recipe

Gjelina's Grilled Kabocha Squash with Mint-Pomegranate Pesto

You can thank chef Travis Lett for this recipe, which you'll also find in Gjelina: Cooking from Venice, California. Japanese kabocha squash is a winter favorite. Grilled, roasted or steamed, its sweet, nutty flavor is intensified when seasoned with a bit of flaky sea salt and olive oil. If you can't find it, red kuri squash has an identical flavor but a more delicate skin, making it an excellent substitute. Get the recipe

Zucca Agrodolce (Sweet-Sour Squash)

This classic Sicilian recipe is one of Evan Kleiman's favorites. It's part of the Italian pantheon of sweet-sour antipasti dishes. The squash is sauteed then marinated in lightly sweetened red wine vinegar with a touch of garlic and mint. It tastes great and looks pretty. Get the recipe

Via Carota's Zucca in Agrodolce (Squash Marinated with Onions and Currants)

Any number of squash varieties are well suited for this uniquely Venetian marinade, according to Jody Williams and Rita Sodi of Via Carota. Butternut is sweet and silky in texture while red kuri has dense flesh and a subtle chestnut flavor with an edible skin. Arrange in a single layer so the marinade and spices flavor every slice. Get the recipe

Roasted Delicata Squash Salad

Benny Bohm, who was the general manager of Ammo Café, shared the restaurant's popular squash salad recipe. One of the best things about delicata squash is that the skin doesn't have to be removed before cooking. Get the recipe

Squash Vines aka Grattaculi (or Butt Scratchers)

Squash vines are the ultimate veg for the frugal, Evan Kleiman says. In Italy, they are called grattaculi which translates to "butt scratchers." The vines are very fibrous and prickly, hence the name. The trick to making the vines edible is to use a sharp paring knife to peel off the roughest of the prickles, much like you would for asparagus. Make a little nick to create an edge then peel back and discard the long strings, which will come off. That said, the finished product is still basically prickly fiber. It is truly a way to make something from nothing. Get the recipe

Sweet Corn and Chive-Stuffed Squash Blossoms

The sweet corn and squash blossoms make this more of a summer recipe but in Southern California, you can get squash blossoms most of the year. We won't tell if you use canned corn. Get the recipe





BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Maple-Sriracha Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cranberry Wild Rice

Randy Clemens, who has written two cookbooks dedicated to sriracha and organized LA's first annual Sriracha Festival, loves using the hot sauce in his Brussels sprouts dish. This recipe comes from his vegan cookbook The Veggie-Lovers Sriracha Cookbook. Get the recipe

Josef Centeno's Caesar Brussels Sprouts

This recipe makes more dressing than you'll need for the Brussels sprouts. Store any remaining dressing in a lidded jar in the refrigerator for up to one week. You can also use salted anchovies rinsed then soaked in 3 tablespoons of milk for 10 minutes, and drained. Get the recipe

Brussels Sprouts with Walnut Oil and Meyer Lemon

Amelia Saltsman likes using Weiser Farms' purple Brussels sprouts but this recipe works just as well with standard green Brussels sprouts. Get the recipe

Brussels sprouts with roasted jalapeño vinaigrette

This dish comes from Johnny Sánchez, chef and owner of New Orleans restaurant Aarón Sánchez. It features fried Brussels sprouts, butternut squash and pomegranate seeds. If you prefer, you can roast the sprouts instead of frying them. And if all that peeling, dicing and chopping sounds like too much work, buy the vegetables pre-chopped. Make your life easier. Get the recipe

Brussels Sprouts with Lardons, Cranberries and Hazelnuts

Chef Randall Rosa shared his take on bacony Brussels sprouts with cranberries, a perfect Thanksgiving pairing. Get the recipe

Shaved Brussels Sprouts With Hazelnuts and Prosciutto

Chef DJ Olsen likes taking vegetables to the end of their season, when they are often at their peak. He shaves the Brussels sprouts thinly and dresses them with a hazelnut vinaigrette. Get the recipe

Cavolini Al Forno

To make this paleo version of Cavolini Al Forno, Michelle Tam and Henry Fong roast Brussels sprouts in ghee, toss them with a mustard vinaigrette, and serve them with sieved hard-boiled eggs and crumbled prosciutto chips. Get the recipe

Brussels Sprouts, Dates, Walnuts and Pomegranate Arils with a Toasted Coriander-Cumin Vinaigrette

"My first Thanksgiving was with a couple friends from Mumbai and a whole set of new American and international friends," says Mumbai Modern author Amisha Dodhia Gurbani. "We all made dishes and it was like an international potluck. One of the dishes was a Brussels sprouts dish that I did not like. But that was the first time I was introduced to Brussels sprouts. I realized over the years what a big part this cruciferous vegetable played for the biggest tradition and holiday in the United States. I grew to really enjoy this humble vegetable, especially knowing its umpteen health benefits." Get the recipe





MUSHROOMS

Stuffed Mushrooms

Sharon Hudgins, author of The Other Side of Russia: A Slice of Life in Siberia and the Russian Far East, shared this recipe, which calls for Boletus edulis or large champignon mushrooms. Get the recipe

Chanterelle-Stuffed Padron Peppers

Kathleen and Charlie Schaffer of Schaffer like buying Weiser padron peppers and stuffing them with a goat cheese filling. They also pickle them for Bloody Marys and use them in Spanish omelets. Get the recipe

Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington

Classic beef Wellington is a technical feat in which a tenderloin is topped with foie gras or mushroom duxelles, then wrapped in puff pastry and baked. This vegetarian version from Alexa Weibel is less exacting yet just as impressive. Seared portobello mushrooms are layered with apple cider-caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms, which are seasoned with soy sauce for flavor and bolstered with walnuts for texture. Get the recipe





MORE VEGGIE DISHES

Evan Kleiman's Seared Green Beans

Evan calls these "Has Beans" because once they were firm and dense but now they're "has beans" and even more delicious. "You are working towards a bean that is charred on the outside and tender to the bite. It will be floppy instead of firm. If you sear them properly they will be tender to eat while retaining a sweet green flavor instead of the vegetal flavor you get from boiling string beans for too long," she explains. Get the recipe

Citrus Collards with Raisins Redux

James Beard-winning chef, activist and author Bryant Terry has written four vegan cookbooks including Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes and Vegan Soul Kitchen: Fresh, Healthy, and Creative African-American Cuisine. The man knows vegetables. In this recipe, orange juice provides tartness while raisins infuse traditional collard greens with sweetness. Get the recipe

Cauliflower "Couscous" with Spiced Butter

You want to cut cauliflower into the tiniest florets possible. It's not difficult but it is time-consuming. The cauliflower morsels won't be as small as couscous but they will cook quickly. Throw in nutmeg, cloves, and ginger to give the vegetable some zing. Get the recipe

Vietnamese-Style Green Beans

In Vietnamese Home Cooking, Charles Phan, the chef behind The Slanted Door in Northern California, describes his first Thanksgiving in the United States. This recipe for green beans combines his Vietnamese heritage with a classic American Thanksgiving side dish. Get the recipe

Quartered Kohlrabi

Roasting kohlrabi is as simple as roasting a potato. Chef Michael Anthony likes to toss the browned chunks in the pan with a big pinch of smoked paprika and serve it immediately. Get the recipe

Calabasas Squash, Tomatoes and Queso Fresco

Calabasas, California was once home to the Chumash. Navajo chef Freddie Bitsoie, author of New Native Kitchen: Celebrating Modern Recipes of the American Indian, says this dish reflects the kinds of crops they grew and the kind we still grow in Southern California. Get the recipe

Butternut Squash Fontina Lasagne

Is there anything that doesn't taste good when layered with bechamel, parmesan and cheese? No need to answer. That's a rhetorical question. Get the recipe

Evan Kleiman's Baked Giant Greek Beans

Love white beans? Wondering what to do with them? A couple of onions, a can of tomatoes and a few spices will set you right. Get the recipe

Onion Panade

"Panade is almost like a lasagna that you make with bread instead of pasta," says chef Cal Peternell. "You sort of layer toasted bread with flavorful ingredients, and then you bake it and it all comes together. The one I have in here is just a really simple version where you're using some bread that's a little bit too burnt, or maybe you toasted it yesterday for something and now it's still around and it's kind of stale. You can layer it with lots of onions that you've cooked and a little bit of cheese, if you want, and some herbs, if you've got them." Get the recipe





GRAINS

Jollof Rice

Houston-based chef Kavachi Ukegbu says that in Igbo culture, Thanksgiving is like Christmas, and every auntie wants to show up the other and give everyone their best. A must-have on her Nigerian table is jollof rice, as it's considered "party rice." Her book is The Art of Fufu. Get the recipe

Japchae (Korean Glass Noodles)

Joanne Lee Molinaro recalls her parents being reluctant to bring American dishes to the table except during the holidays. After turning to a plant-based diet several years ago, she learned to navigate Thanksgiving by incorporating the vegan Korean dishes of her childhood into the menu. Japchae, a labor-intensive glass noodle, is typically reserved for special occasions. "I am not ashamed to admit that I ask for this dish every single birthday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas," she says. Molinaro is the author of The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipe from Omma's Kitchen. Get the recipe

Barbara's Rice Salad with Cumin and Walnuts

Marilynn and Sheila Brass, known as the Brass Sisters, share Thanksgiving memories and some recipes from their book, Heirloom Cooking With the Brass Sisters: Recipes You Remember and Love. This dish mixes long grain white rice and wild rice. Get the recipe

Haitian Cornmeal Porridge with Black Bean Sauce (Mayi Moulen with Sos Pwa Nwa)

Francis Lam, host of The Splendid Table, learned this recipe from Haitian-American author Cindy Similien, who learned it from her grandmother in Haiti. "It's something you don't have to baby," Lam says, adding this dish is much more forgiving than traditional mashed potatoes and gravy. Get the recipe





SALADS

Persimmon, Celery and Pecan Salad

Combining persimmons, pecans, baby greens and feta cheese is a great mix of fall flavors. Amelia Saltzman says it's her family's favorite Thanksgiving salad recipe. Get the recipe

Crunchy Kohlrabi & Toasted Walnuts Salad

In V is for Vegetables, chef Michael Anthony says one of his favorite vegetables is kohlrabi. Look for ones that are no bigger than baseballs because they'll be less fibrous. Kohlrabi have tender hearts and are really just soft stems "whose spiky offshoots are merely the ribs of leaves, easily removed with a paring knife," he writes. Get the recipe

Fennel and Gnocchi Salad with Fennel Frond Pesto

Here is a lovely double fennel salad from Hetty Lui McKinnon, author of Tenderheart. Crunchy shaved raw fennel is slathered in fennel frond pesto and tossed with crispy morsels of pan-fried gnocchi. This salad shows how anise flavors can be layered without overpowering other ingredients or dominating a dish. This is an adaptable recipe. Add some roasted broccoli or cauliflower, incorporate a leafy green, such as baby spinach or watercress, or substitute a filled pasta like tortellini or ravioli for the gnocchi. Get the recipe

Huckleberry's Cauliflower, Squash and Sunchoke Salad

Of this recipe, chef Zoe Nathan says, "The key is properly roasting the vegetables, especially the sunchokes. You want them very crispy." This is another easy, make-ahead option. Get the recipe

Andy Baraghani's Vedge Wedge Salad

A wedge salad isn't just for your grandpa's favorite steakhouse. Andy Baraghani's update on the classic still features cold, crisp lettuce but it's cut into smaller pieces so the dressing, a garlicky tahini-based ranch, can penetrate the leafy layers. Get the recipe

Evan Kleiman's Garlic-Parmesan Salad Dressing

Throw together your favorite greens and whatever vegetables you have in the fridge then toss with a liberal application of this salad dressing. Be sure to eat it with someone you love. Get the recipe





SOUPS

Sopa Milpa (Squash Flower and Vegetable Soup)

Food writer and culinary guide Lesley Téllez founded Eat Mexico, which offers Mexico City culinary tours that are devoted to street food. Her book Eat Mexico: Recipes from Mexico City's Streets, Markets & Fondas brings those recipes to your kitchen. This soup comes from her friend Eric Valle who lives in San Pedro Atocpan near Milpa Alta on the outskirts of Mexico City. He suggests serving it with a simple roast chicken but it works just as well with turkey, or on its own. You can find squash blossoms at many Southern California farmers markets. Look for epazote at Mexican markets. Get the recipe

Sweet Potato-Carrot Soup with Candied Spiced Pecans

Chef Nathan Lyon, the author of Great Food Starts Fresh: Simple, Innovative Cuisine Featuring Fresh, Seasonal Ingredients, shared this recipe with us. Although sweet potato is in the title, it also involves carrots, apples and plenty of seasonings including ginger, cinnamon and cayenne. Get the recipe

Winter Squash & Apple Soup

Use any winter squash variety except spaghetti squash for this soup. Think butternut, Tahitian, Moroccan, kabocha, etc. The same is true for apples. Choose your favorite. Delicious just as it is, you can change its personality by adding ginger and cilantro or curry powder or replacing leeks with onions. If you're making a holiday dish, add a dash of nutmeg or cinnamon. Get the recipe

Greens, Beans and Butternut Squash Stew

Amelia Saltsman, author of the The Santa Monica Farmers Market Cookbook, uses farmers market produce to create this dish. She describes it as the perfect one-pot meal for autumn. You can serve it over quinoa or brown rice. To prep braising greens, she has a tip: "To easily separate greens from their stems, hold a leaf stem-end up in one hand. With your other hand, grasp both sides of the leaf and pull down sharply." Get the recipe

Evan Kleiman's Minestrone

Minestrone is an easy and cozy meal for home cooks. This version dates back to Evan's days at Caffe Angelli. It's based on the sweetness of the aromatics — onion, celery, carrot — meeting the deep flavor of cruciferous vegetables: cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale. The soup is infinitely customizable but the aromatics stay the same. Those ingredients and the olive oil are non-negotiable. At Angeli, Evan used fresh basil, parsley, and garlic. Get the recipe





ROLLS, BISCUITS & BREADS

April McGreger's Sweet Potato Biscuits

We can't talk about breakfast without talking about biscuits. Fresh out of the oven, sweet potato biscuits give you the warm, fluffy goodness of a buttermilk biscuit with an added touch of sweetness. Baker April McGreger grew up on a sweet potato farm in "the self-proclaimed sweet potato capital of the world" of Vardaman, Mississippi. In addition to authoring an entire book devoted to these tubers — Sweet Potatoes — McGreger has done considerable research into how biscuits have changed in the past century. Get the recipe

Kabocha Squash Dinner Rolls

For this recipe, Roxana Jullapat, co-owner and pastry chef at Friends & Family, cuts the squash in half and puts 1/2 cup of water on the baking tray to speed up the cooking time. These Kabocha Squash Dinner Rolls are also the basis for Dan Mattern's Kabocha Squash Stuffing. Get the recipe

Kristina Cho's Milk Bread

Chinese bakeries in Hong Kong became popular by offering British-influenced breads, teas, custards, and tarts melded with popular ingredients like mango. Similar to other enriched doughs such as challah and brioche, milk bread is set apart by the addition of tangzhong, a milk and flour roux. Kristina Cho turned her love of sweet and savory pastries into a blog, Eat Cho Food, and an award-winning cookbook, Mooncakes and Milk Bread, which features this milk bread recipe. Get the recipe

Marjoram Cornbread

Chef Jerry Traunfeld, author of The Herbal Kitchen: Cooking with Fragrance and Flavor, helps us cook with fresh farm ingredients. His book explores how we can use herbs in our kitchens at home. Get the recipe





CRANBERRY RELISH

Cranberry-Kumquat Relish

Chef David LeFevre of MB Post, Fishing with Dynamite and The Arthur J (all of which are in Manhattan Beach) has finally strategized his game plan for a stress-free turkey day. It involves this family recipe for cranberry relish, which can be made in advance. Get the recipe

Cran-Cava Jam

Delilah Snell, owner of Alta Baja Market in Santa Ana, offers this mildly boozy spin on a traditional cranberry relish. Don't worry, most of the alcohol in the cava (or champagne) burns off during cooking. Get the recipe

Pomegranate Jelly with Rosemary

Delilah Snell is also a master preserver. If you want an alternative to cranberries, which aren't exactly a local berry, she recommends doing a pomegranate jelly, a plum jam or an onion marmalade. Get the recipe





GRAVY

Million Dollar Gravy

Mississippi chef Elizabeth Heiskell makes this gravy to go with her Delta Turkey and Call Me Southern Cornbread Dressing. Scroll down at the link to get both of those recipes. Get the recipe

Red Boat Holiday Turkey with Gravy

Chef Diep Tran originally developed this recipe for her now shuttered restaurant, Good Girl Dinette. She continues to make it every year to go with her turkey, which she spatchcocks and slathers with a wet rub of ginger, toasted spices and Red Boat Fish Sauce. When it's time to roast, Diep encases the turkey in buttered parchment paper to keep the bird juicy. While the turkey roasts, Diep prepares her gravy using the backbone, which she removed while spatchcocking the bird. The gravy is finished with a few spoonfuls of fish sauce swirled in right before serving. Get the recipe





LEFTOVERS

Stuffing Waffles

In Daniel Shumski's 2014 book, Will it Waffle?, you'll find this recipe for Stuffing Waffle Croque Madame, based on a recipe from Serious Eats. It's one of our favorite things to do with Thanksgiving leftovers! Get the recipe

Aida Mollenkamp's Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

Aida Mollenkamp's shepherd's pie recipe calls for the usual suspects — mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions, parsnips — but if you've got leftover Thanksgiving veggies you want to use up — green beans, Brussels sprouts, squash etc. — this is a great way to use them up. Get the recipe

Herbed Chicken Pot Pie

Pot pie is a great "clean out the refrigerator" dish. Whatever Thanksgiving vegetables you've got sitting around, feel free to throw them into Cindy Mushet's classic recipe. Get the recipe