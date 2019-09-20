Exploring the menu at Filipino fast food chain Jollibee

Earlier this year, Evan Kleiman embarked on a Filipino food crawl of Northeast LA with a handful of friends in tow. They began their journey in Eagle Rock, where Filipinos have made their home for more than 50 years. The group visited Jollibee, a Filipino fast food chain with more than 1,200 restaurants worldwide, including Times Square. Recently, the company announced that it will establish its North American headquarters in West Covina.



See their mapped food crawl, including full descriptions and pictures.