Born and raised in the Philippines, writer Jacqueline Chio-Lauri has since lived in seven different countries. She decided to connect with thirty fellow expats around the world to see how Filipino dishes have been transplanted to kitchens as far as New Orleans and Toronto. She collected those stories and recipes in a book called “The New Filipino Kitchen: Stories and Recipes from Around the Globe.”
How Filipino food made its way around the world
