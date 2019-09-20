The drinking foods of the Philippines

Grilled cheese. Excerpted from "Pulutan: Filipino Bar Bites, Appetizers, and Street Eats".

Born in raised in LA, Marvin Gapultos is an authority on Filipino food and drinks. For years, his popular blog, called Burnt Lumpia, has championed the unique and vibrant flavors of the Philippines to an American audience.

Marvin’s most recent cookbook is dedicated to a special category of Filipino food that pairs well with spirits. The book is called “Pulutan: Filipino Bar Bites, Appetizers, and Street Eats," and it features more than 60 recipes.

The front cover of “Pulutan: Filipino Bar Bites, Appetizers, and Street Eats” by Marvin Gapultos. Photo credit: Marvin Gapultos
