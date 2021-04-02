Lien Ta, the restaurateur behind All Day Baby and co-founder of Regarding Her, grew up in nail salons operated by her mother, who worked for tips. In the wake of the Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian women, Ta responded with the realization, “That could have been my mom, my auntie.” Decades later, as a small business owner herself, she grapples with questions such as “How do we change the hospitality industry so workers are valued?” and “Will we ever get rid of tipping?”