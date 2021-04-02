“In Hollywood, most of the time we don’t actually feel for Asian Americans. We see them in service of others,” writes Celine Parreñas Shimizu in a recent article for the Washington Post. Karen Tongson, Chef Minh Phan, and food writer Esther Tseng examine how the food landscape has stereotyped Asian women as often serving others, and being submissive and exotic.
Addressing the issues of exoticizing Asian women and food
Credits
Host:
Karen Tongson
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Evan Kleiman