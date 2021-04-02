“I think this is true of a lot of cultures: The table is where we commune. Where language lacks, where culture lacks, where common experience lacks — food bridges that gap,” says Saehee Cho. When the pandemic shut down businesses last March, she launched Soon Mini, a community-driven food subscription service. She first delivered fresh produce to friends before casting a wider net, including products from farmers, out-of-work bakers, and small business owners. On top of it all, the money she collects goes toward social justice organizations, including Asian American Advancing Justice and Black Visions Collective. Cho talks about the importance of “living horizontally” — involving herself in food, the arts, and activism.