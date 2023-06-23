50 pies for 50 states: Baking through the eyes of an immigrant

The saying might be "as American as apple pie" but the core of pie baking across the country is highly regional and deeply personal. At age 25, far from Hong Kong, Stacey Mei Yan Fong was feeling homesick. She opened the cookbook for Four & Twenty Blackbirds (her favorite pie baker in Brooklyn) and baked her way through the book, "Julie and Julia"-style. She made mistakes, discovered her favorites and, in the process, found a purpose. A year later, while applying for her green card, she turned to pie. She shares her journey across America in "50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant's Love Letter to the United States Through Pie."





All Butter Crust Crust is the foundation of all your pies. Bakers have their preferences of which fat to use, like lard or vegetable shortening, but I’m all about the butter, baby. Fat is flavor and using a butter with a high fat percentage when making your dough means a pie crust that you’re gonna wanna eat crimp first! The All-Butter Crust recipe is the one I riff on for all the other flavored crusts and whole wheat crust recipes. So start here. The crust’s the limit! Ingredients ALL-BUTTER CRUST—SINGLE 1¼ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces ½ cup cold water

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

½ cup ice ALL-BUTTER CRUST—DOUBLE 2 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar 1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½ -inch pieces 1 cup cold water

¼ cup cider vinegar ½ cup ice Instructions Stir the flour, salt, and sugar together in a large bowl with a flat bottom. Add the butter pieces on top of the dry ingredients. Using your fingers, toss the butter in the dry mixture so each cube is coated. Use a pastry blender or your fingers to cut or rub the butter into the mixture until it is in pieces a bit larger than peas (a few larger pieces are okay; be careful not to over-blend). You want to be able to have big butter chunks in your crust: It helps create a flakey effect, as well as adding delicious buttery hits of flavor!

In a separate large measuring cup or small bowl, combine the water, cider vinegar, and ice. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the ice water mixture over the flour mixture; do not add the ice, which is just there to keep your water cold. Using your hands in a circular motion, bring the mixture together until all the liquid is incorporated. Continue adding the ice water mixture, 1 to

2 tablespoons at a time. Carefully mix until the dough comes together in a ball, with some dry bits remaining. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently until it comes into one mass; you don’t want to overwork it. Shape the dough into a flat disc (if making double recipe, first separate the dough into two equal portions), wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight before using.

Wrapped tightly, the dough can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw frozen dough overnight in the fridge.

Artichoke pie

with savory almond crumble and red wine reduction Makes one 10-inch pie Prep Time: 1 hour • Cooking Time: 45 minutes • Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients CRUST All-Butter Crust (single, page 332), rolled out, fit into a greased 10-inch pie pan, crimped, and partially blind baked (see page 339)

Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing (California olive oil if you have it!) TOPPINGS

Red Wine Reduction 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 cup chopped white onion

1/2 cup chopped celery 1/2 cup chopped carrot 1 clove garlic, minced 2¼ cups dry red wine 11/2 cups ruby port

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper Almond Crumble 1/2 cup unseasoned bread crumbs 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup chopped almonds

2 tablespoons chopped mixed fresh herbs (parsley, sage, thyme)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened Instructions MAKE THE RED WINE REDUCTION: Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over low heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot, and garlic and sauté until soft and translucent, 10 minutes.

Add the wine and port, bring to a simmer, and reduce the heat. Simmer for 1 hour, or until the liquid has reduced by half in volume. Strain the mixture through a sieve and return the liquid to the saucepan. Continue to simmer to reduce the liquid to 11/2 cups, about 10 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside to cool. MAKE THE ALMOND CRUMBLE: In a medium mixing bowl, mix the bread crumbs, Parmesan, flour, almonds, and herbs. With your fingers, incorporate the softened butter until the mixture looks like wet sand and everything is mixed well.

Set aside in fridge until ready to use. MAKE THE BÉCHAMEL: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and whisk until smooth.Continue to cook and whisk until the mixture turns golden brown, 6 to 7 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the milk in a separate saucepan until it’s just about to boil. Slowly add the hot milk to the flour mixture 1 cup at a time, continually whisking, until smooth. Bring to a boil, remove from the heat once the sauce has thickened, and season with the salt and nutmeg. Set aside to cool.







