Third-generation farmer Troy Regier arrives at the market with a gorgeous array of stone fruit. In the 1970s, when he was a junior in high school, his family got into the peach game, growing the fruit commercially. A decade later, they decided to grow exclusively for farmer's markets, which allows the fruit to ripen on the tree so the sugars develop for a sweeter taste. The peach is picked straight into the box so it is only handled once before it hits market stalls. His favorite this time of year is the Honey Blaze nectarine.

Sarah Simms describes the art of sandwich making. At Lady & Larder, she and her twin sister, Boo, tout their Venice Cowgirl sandwich. Assembled on a Clark Street baguette, the sammie features Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam triple cream cheese topped with nectarines, peaches, basil, arugula, lemon, olive oil, cracked pepper, and Ojai habanero apricot jelly, with an option of thinly sliced prosciutto. Their sandwiches are inspired by cheese. "We like to use cheeses that probably have no business on a sandwich," Simms says.