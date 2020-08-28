Jacqueline Ngo Mpii has lived in France for more than 20 years. She started questioning her identity when she saw Black people on a trip to Mexico and Puerto Rico, where she was seen as French first and African second. That inspired her to start a travel business focusing on the exploration of Africa in Paris. The Goutte d’Or is the epicenter of the African diaspora of Paris, where the neighborhood has been shaped by waves of immigration, and is just one arrondissement featured in her guide.

"Africa in Paris" is an educational guide to African businesses in the most visited city in the world. Photo courtesy of Little Africa