Find the best tomatoes for pizza, and believe in magical grapes at the farmer's market

Hosted by
Magical Grape grower Sage Morimoto’s family has owned their farm in Japan for 800 years. Photo by Gillian Ferguson/KCRW

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Chef Brandon Gray of Brandoni Pepperoni, who talks about his career trajectory and the best market produce for pizza, including the tomatoes for his “Sprinkle Me” sauce. Also, Sage Morimoto of Magical Grapes shares traditional Japanese practices of growing grapes, which he learned on his family’s 800-year-old farm.

