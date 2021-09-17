In the years following enslavement, there were nearly one million Black farmers in America. Today, there are approximately 45,000. The legacy of the African American farmer has been at risk for decades. While researching her novel “Queen Sugar,” Natalie Baszile incorporated her personal connection to farming in the South. As she next turned to non-fiction, she continued to thread themes of hope, perseverance, determination, and redemption into her work. Her new book is “We Are Each Other’s Harvest.”



Author Natalie Baszile sits in as co-host this week, speaking to subjects in her latest project, “We Are Each Other’s Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy.” Photo courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers.