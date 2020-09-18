2018 was the year of the Basque cheesecake. Food writer Daniela Galarza became obsessed with the dessert and chased down versions starting with La Viña’s version in San Sebastian, Spain. Temperature and the quantity of eggs are key to the recipe, producing a texture that’s different from traditional cheesecake. She documents the history and chef quest for their own recipe in her piece for Taste.
Ugly-beautiful: burning your dessert to perfection
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia