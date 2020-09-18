Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson first heard about Elizabeth Heitner when reading about her pastrami tacos. Heitner is serving Rosh Hashanah favorites with a Mexican twist at Melody Wine Bar — with dishes including Potato Knish Quesadilla Frita, Beet Cured Salmon Tostada, and Braised Carrot Tsimmes. Heitner buys her heirloom apples from Mike Cirone of See Canyon Fruit Ranch. He describes this year’s earlier ripening due to the heat waves throughout the state.
Mexican-inspired Rosh Hashanah menu pops up at Melody Wine Bar
