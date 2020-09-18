Bracketing tortillas in KCRW’s annual Tortilla Tournament

Hosted by
Gustavo Arellano and Evan Kleiman pose with the Golden Tortilla 2018 winners Sonoratown’s Jen and Teo Rodriguez. Photo by Brian Feinzimer/Fein Image

KCRW & Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament with Good Food’s Evan Kleiman has 64 contenders (32 corn, 32 flour) from across Southern California, all vying to take home the coveted Golden Tortilla trophy. Split into four brackets with underdogs stacked up against favorites, contestants will be eliminated until the four finalists face off virtually in your home. KCRW’s Connie Alvarez and Eater LA’s Mona Holmes are also judges.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia