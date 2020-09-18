KCRW & Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament with Good Food’s Evan Kleiman has 64 contenders (32 corn, 32 flour) from across Southern California, all vying to take home the coveted Golden Tortilla trophy. Split into four brackets with underdogs stacked up against favorites, contestants will be eliminated until the four finalists face off virtually in your home. KCRW’s Connie Alvarez and Eater LA’s Mona Holmes are also judges.
Bracketing tortillas in KCRW’s annual Tortilla Tournament
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia