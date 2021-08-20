Market mangoes: Tasting the last weeks of summer

Hosted by
Mangoes from Wong Farms are grown in the desert, where they thrive in dry heat and sun.

Mangoes from Wong Farms are grown in the desert, where they thrive in dry heat and sun. Photo by Gillian Ferguson.

Chef Phert Em of Khemla speaks with market correspondent Gillian Ferguson about her travels that inspired the Cambodian pop-up, including a riff on a dish which marries bahn ja’neuk, a rice and mung bean dessert, and a traditional mango sticky rice. Em is using mangoes from Wong Farms. Jason Chamberlain describes how his grandfather started the farm with 20 trees and has grown to 300 . Wong Farms is known for their Valencia Pride variety of mangoes, the creamy texture with little fiber in the meat and a thin seed. Chamberlain describes the pineapple-mango flavor and has tips for picking and cutting a mango.


Phert Em dresses her riff on mango sticky rice for a dessert at Khemla with white and black toasted sesame seeds. Photo courtesy of Khemla.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson