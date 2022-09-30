High temperatures literally cooked apples on the tree this season

Emily Eversman, kitchen manager and baker at Proof Bakery, shares some ideas for cooking and baking apples with market correspondent Gillian Ferguson. In the midst of research and development for fall recipes, Eversman says she is busy experimenting with apple butters, double-crusted apple pies, and finalizing an apple gesine — a French puff pastry.

Mike Cirone offers over 20 varieties of apples which he has been harvesting since August this year. He says high temperatures caused damage in the orchards but could be sacrificed since this is the largest crop he’s had in 40 years. Apples will either drop on their own or literally cook on the tree with the skins reaching 140º.