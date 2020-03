Josiah Citrin recently reopened his 20-year-old Santa Monica institution, Melisse, along with the upscale Citrin. He tells market correspondent Gillian Ferguson what he is up to with brassicas.

Also, Zach Nichols at Two Peas in a Pod describes the varying stages of cauliflower -- from tight heads to sprouting to flowers -- and the difference between the purple, orange, and white varieties.