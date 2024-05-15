Spanish settlers introduced artichokes to California in the early 1900s. This thistle took to the state's cool, damp coastal regions so well that today, 99% of artichokes sold in the United States are grown in California. Castroville, which anchors Monterey County's "Artichoke Trail," produces almost two-thirds of the world's artichokes. Known as the "Artichoke Capital of the World," Castroville hosts an annual Artichoke Festival, which happens June 8-9, 2024.

What are artichokes? They're a cultivated variety of the cardoon, which is a member of the thistle family, the Sustainable Food Center explains. We harvest and eat artichoke buds before they mature into flowers, but if we were to wait and allow their buds to open, we'd see a bristly periwinkle bloom.

Artichokes, which come into season in the spring, hit their peak from March through May. Here's a handy video from Epicurious explaining how to clean and cut your artichokes. It's not hard. But if you don't want to bother with fresh artichokes, Evan Kleiman recommends frozen and marinated artichoke hearts. We’re also fans of the simple canned variety, packed in water and salt.





Evan Kleiman's Carciofi alla Giudia

These fried artichokes are the emblematic dish of Rome's Jewish community. They manage to combine several opposing elements in one simple dish. They're meaty and vegetal, crisp and yielding, subtle and sharp (from the drizzle of lemon juice). Get the recipe

Grilled Artichokes with Umami Butter

Chef Brooke Williamson served this dish at her Playa del Rey restaurant The Tripel before it closed. She steams the artichokes in acidulated water then grills them until charred. Before serving them, she sautees a few tablespoons of housemade "umami butter" with radishes and serves them on top of the grilled artichokes. You can try her cooking at Playa Provisions. Get the recipe

Artichokes Braised with Prosciutto and Cream

Former LA Times food Editor Russ Parsons likes this rich, creamy take on artichokes. Get the recipe





Artichoke Stem Salad

It's not all about the leaves! Peeled artichoke stems are sweet, crunchy, and surprising. When paired with parmesan and olive oil they are sublime. Splurge for some good imported Italian parmigiano reggiano for this salad. You can buy the cheese already shaved or get a small chunk and shave it yourself with a vegetable peeler. Figure one stem per person, on average. Get the recipe

Marinated Anchovies with Artichokes Braised à la Greque

This recipe comes from Providence chef and owner Michael Cimarusti. He suggests preparing a ceviche of anchovies by putting them in a little oil, topping them with white vinegar or citrus, then adding coriander, onions, and any other spices you like. As the anchovies marinate, the acid cooks the fish. They're ready to eat as soon as the fish begins to fall apart. Look for Aji (Spanish mackerel). It's one of the most flavorful fish in the ocean. Get the recipe





Evan Kleiman's Baby Artichokes, Roman Style

"Artichokes Roman Style are one of the signature dishes that spring has finally arrived," Evan Kleiman writes. "Whether made from large globe artichokes, smaller, purplish Italian varieties or baby artichokes, the basic technique of braising the vegetable in nearly equal parts water and olive oil with herbs is a classic Roman antipasto, or first course. It's even better at room temperature than hot from the pot." Get the recipe

Artichokes Barigoule

Chef Tony Esnault of Michelin-starred Knife Pleat, a French restaurant in Costa Mesa, shared this French preparation for artichokes. It involves white wine, fresh herbs, lemons, carrots, and onions. Get the recipe

Small Macaroni with Ricotta and Artichokes

Clifford A. Wright, author of Bake Until Bubbly: The Ultimate Casserole Cookbook, offers this bubbly recipe for making artichokes with pasta and ricotta. Get the recipe