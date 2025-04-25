The Crazy '80s in LA: Evan Kleiman and Francis Lam celebrate 30 years of 'The Splendid Table'

The Splendid Table is a kindred spirit to Good Food. Both radio shows emerged around the same time, back when being into food in a serious way was niche. Both shows have evolved as food has become as essential to the cultural conversation as art, film and music. On the occasion of The Splendid Table's 30th Anniversary tour, Evan Kleiman sat down with Francis Lam, food writer, editor and host, at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo for a live event reflecting on the last 30 years of food in Los Angeles.

Evan recalls the transition of eating at drug store counters and a restaurant scene with the likes of celebrity-filled Chasen's, to a middle ground with casual bistros, open windows, and farmer's market produce.

"It was a different kind of vibe. It became a California vibe," says Evan. "Wolfgang comes on the scene. Michael's opened in '79. All of a sudden, the template for the high-end changes. Art is really important. You have local artists' art on the walls. Outdoor dining becomes something that isn't an afterthought. It's this recognition for everything California is, this really creative, open, free-wheeling kind of place that then becomes married to this farm-to-table movement that one can say started in Northern California but became something else down here."

