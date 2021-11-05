Finding futsu at the farmer’s market with Valerie Gordon

After a long absence, beloved vendor Megan Strom of County Line Harvest returns to the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, where she tells correspondent Gillian Ferguson that this is the first time in 21 years that she wasn’t able to farm because of the drought. The ground will be fallow for a year, but she intends to put seeds into the ground in April or May, but the chicories which they are known for will be missing from the harvest.

Next, Valerie Gordon is shopping for winter squash for her desserts at Valerie Confections. She is offering two pumpkin desserts on the menu, including a pumpkin pie and a new Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake with candied, spiced pepitas.