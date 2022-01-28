Celebrate Year of the Tiger with fruitcake, almond cookies, and more

February 1 marks the eve of the Lunar New Year and ushers in the Year of the Tiger. The holiday is celebrated in many countries throughout Asia, including China, Vietnam, and Singapore. Millions of residents on more than five dozen islands have a rich diversity of how they celebrate. Sharon Wee, author of the 2012 cookbook and memoir “Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen," shares her unique Peranakan family traditions, including baking almond cookies and fruitcake weeks in advance.



A display of a Tok Panjang (“long table”) includes at least 10 recipes served in small dishes to avoid reaching. Photo courtesy of Sharon Wee.



Buah keluak, a nut from Indonesia, is quintessential for a Lunar New Year celebration. Photo courtesy of Marshall Cavendish International Cuisine.