Each December, Celia Sack joins Good Food among the shelves of her shop, Omnivore Books in San Francisco, to offer recommendations for her favorite cookbooks of the year. She witnessed a trend of recipe collections written by first generation authors, who take inspiration from their parents’ efforts in the kitchen blended with American influences, and has picks for everyone from cocktail enthusiasts to people who can barely turn on the stove.
Celia’s picks include:
First Generation Cookbooks
- Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home by Eric Kim
- Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook by Illiyana Maisonet
- The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family: A Cookbook by Bill Leung, Kaitlin Leung, Judy Leung, and Sarah Leung
- First Generation: Recipes From My Taiwanese-American Home by Frankie Gaw
African American Heritage
- Tanya Holland’s California Soul: Recipes from a Culinary Journey West (A Cookbook) by Tanya Holland
- Homage: Recipes from an Amish Soul Food Kitchen by Chris Scott
Beginner Cookbooks
- Dinner in One by Melissa Clark
For the Baker
- What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People: A Baking Book by Claire Saffitz
- The Cookie Bible by Rose Levy Beranbaum
- Gâteau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes by Aleksandra Crapanzano
- Delectable: Sweet & Savory Baking by Claudia Fleming and Catherine Young
Children's Books
- Abuelita and I Make a Flan by Adriana Hernández Bergstrom and Mary Hogan Wilcox
- Cocinando on Cook Street: A collection of mi familia’s recipes by Marcela Valladolid
- What's Cooking in Flowerville? Recipes from Garden, Balcony or Window Box by Felicita Sala
For the Home Bartender
- Modern Classic Cocktails: 60+ Stories and Recipes from the New Golden Age in Drinks by Robert Simonson
- Black Mixcellence: A Comprehensive Guide to Black Mixology by Tamika Hall and Colin Asare-Appiah
For the BBQ and Meat Enthusiast
- The Whole Duck: Inspired Recipes from Chefs, Butchers, and the Family at Liberty Ducks by Jennifer Reichardt and Chris Cosentino
For the Vegan
- Mission Vegan: Wildly Delicious Food for Everyone by Danny Bowien and JJ Goode
- Vegan Africa: Plant-Based Recipes From Ethiopia to Senegal by Marie Kacouchia
For the Talented Home Cook who needs a project
- Motherland: A Jamaican Cookbook by Melissa Thompson
- Budmo!: Recipes From a Ukrainian Kitchen by Anna Voloshyna