Born out of change, grief, and a desire to move forward, The Secret of Cooking is the promise food writer Bee Wilson made to herself as she pored over recipes at her mother's kitchen table. While she was immersed in the project, her relationship with food and life changed dramatically when her marriage of 23 years ended.

"In a funny way, [writing the book] was the thing that saved me," says Wilson. "All of these things I half knew to be true in my life — cooking can bring you back to your own senses, or can be a kind of therapy — I was living it and I really found the truth of it." Although her appetite would come and go, she still had to cook for her children.

Bouillabaisse sauce with orange and anise Serves 8 I love the flavors of a French fish soup or bouillabaisse: the heady mixture of orange peel, fennel seeds, tomatoes, wine, and garlic. But you don’t need to be a fish eater to enjoy this sauce. It is also incredibly good with sautéd chunks of celery root, a vegetable whose sweet-savory fleshiness is one of the best stand-ins for meat or fish. Making bouillabaisse from celery root is a trick I learned from The Cranks Bible by Nadine Abensur. This sauce also makes a fine stew with potatoes combined with other vegetables; or with chicken. Or, needless to say, with fish (simmer 1 lb 2 oz–1 lb 9 oz/500–700g white fish fillets, cubed, in half a batch of sauce, with or without fresh mussels or clams, for 3–4 minutes or until cooked, with flat-leaf parsley or fennel fronds sprinkled at the end). Ingredients 1/4 cup/60ml olive oil

6 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

2 bulbs of fennel or 4–5 stalks of celery, finely chopped

2 teaspoons fennel seeds

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

½ teaspoon chile flakes

2 star anise

A long strip of peel from an orange (preferably unwaxed)

4 × 14-oz/400g cans of whole, peeled tomatoes (in the summer, I sometimes make it with 2 cans of tomatoes plus 13/4 lb/800g chopped fresh tomatoes)

2 teaspoons brown sugar

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons/200ml white wine Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large, wide frying pan over medium-low heat and soften the garlic and chopped fennel or celery for 3–4 minutes, or until soft and fragrant. Add the fennel seeds, paprika, chile flakes, star anise, and orange peel and stir for half a minute more, or until all the scents rise up and mingle. Add the canned tomatoes, sugar, wine, and 1 teaspoon of salt. Simmer for 30–40 minutes, or until well reduced. Remove the star anise and orange. Transfer to a saucepan and blitz until very smooth. Check for seasoning. Divide up into whatever portion sizes you want and refrigerate or freeze until needed.

Celery root and white bean bouillabaisse Serves 4 Ingredients 1/4 cup/60ml olive oil

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium-large celery root, peeled and cut into cubes

1 × 15-oz/425g can of white beans, drained

½ × batch of bouillabaisse sauce with orange and anise (page 251) To serve A handful of flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Lemon, cut into wedges

Slices of baguette, toasted

3 1/2 oz/100g Gruyère cheese, grated (1 cup), or vegetarian equivalent (optional) For the rouille Mayonnaise (either a batch of homemade mayonnaise made with 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons/200ml oi land 2 yolks plus a little lemon juice and salt, or 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons/200g store-bought mayonnaise)

1 roasted red bell pepper from a jar

2 cloves of garlic, crushed to a paste

½ teaspoon paprika (sweet or smoked)

A pinch of cayenne pepper Instructions Heat the oil in a large, wide frying pan over medium-high heat and sauté the pieces of celery root until nicely brown (8–10 minutes). Don’t skimp on this stage; it adds flavor. Add the white beans and the sauce and simmer until the celery root is tender. As always, add a splash more water as needed. Serve in bowls with chopped flat-leaf parsley, wedges of lemon, and sliced toasted baguette on the side. If you want to make the grated cheese and rouille to go with it (it’s good either way), blend the mayonnaise with the red bell pepper, garlic, paprika, and cayenne. Check to see if it needs more lemon. Serve with the celery root bouillabaisse in wide bowls. Put the rouille in a bowl on the table and the grated cheese in another bowl, with the toasted baguette in a third bowl. Each person can take slices of toasted baguette and top them with rouille and grated cheese, before floating them like little rafts in the aromatic red soup.

With thousands of cookbooks to choose from when deciding on dinner, it occurred to Wilson that there was no guide on deciding which collection of recipes to choose from when she and her kids needed something right now. "When you're in it, cooking is the closest many of us get to being children again, mixing potions in the playground," she says.





Wilson shares the magical properties of water, including bringing a baguette back to life, Lazarus-like from the oven, and the versatility and ease of keeping universal sauces in the freezer for quick meals.



