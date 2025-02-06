LA's best dumpling restaurants — perfect for your dumpling

Los Angeles is filled with delicious dumpling spots showcasing cuisines from around the globe. But before we tell you the where, we have to discuss the what.

What is a dumpling? At its most basic, it's dough wrapped around filling. Duh. But then you get into the finer points. Do samosas count as dumplings? What about empanadas? We decided that yes, they do technically count as dumplings but like hot dogs and hamburgers, which technically count as sandwiches, they are so much their own thing, it wouldn't be helpful for us to lump them together. So, for the purposes of this list, we excluded empanadas, samosas, and similar items.

Since Valentine's Day is coming up, may we suggest that instead of an expensive prix fixe dinner, you consider staying in Southern California while taking a global excursion to eat dumplings from a variety of cuisines.





Mandu

Hangari Kalguksu — Koreatown

Although it's most famous for its knife-cut noodle soups, Hangari Kalguksu also makes delicious mandu. The little packages of ground pork, onions, and noodles are steamed and served with a slightly spicy soy sauce. While you're at the restaurant, which is located in Alexandria Plaza, save room for the pork bossam.

MDK Noodles (Myung Dong Kyoja) — Koreatown, Anaheim

Chang Hwa Dang — Koreatown

Pao Jao Dumpling House — Koreatown

Myung In Dumplings — Koreatown

Pelmeni, Pierogi & Varenyky

Mom, Please — Playa Vista

While the Miracle Mile outpost of this Ukrainian restaurant has closed, the Playa Vista location of Mom, Please is still open and serves fantastic varenyky. The savory version of these half-moon-shaped Ukrainian dumplings are filled with cottage cheese, cabbage, or potato while the sweet ones are filled with either strawberry or cherry jam. Don't forget to buy a couple containers of frozen pelmeni, which are similar to vareniki but round and filled with either chicken or beef (the beef are the best!), to cook at home.

Polka Restaurant — Glassell Park

With seven different kinds of pierogi and eight toppings for them, Polka, an old school Polish restaurant, offers both abundance and variety. FYI pierogi tend to be made with thicker dough than pelmeni or varenyky. And if you really love pierogi, check out our interview with Zuza Zak, who wrote the 2022 cookbook Pierogi: Over 50 Recipes to Create Perfect Polish Dumplings.

Bar Sinizki — Atwater Village

Traktir — West Hollywood, Tarzana

Solidarity — Santa Monica

Jons Marketplace — multiple locations

This supermarket chain does a good job of catering to the demographics of whatever neighborhood its store is in. So in pretty much any of its Hollywood or East Hollywood stores, you can go to the grocery section and find a wealth of frozen pelmeni (and many other kinds of dumplings) that you can prepare at home. Go crazy!

Gyoza

Kaminari Gyoza Bar — Downtown LA

If you're going to specialize in one very specific item, especially when it's in your name, you better do it well. Fortunately, Kaminari Gyoza Bar hits the spot. The restaurant was founded by Shigemitsu Fujii, who comes from Utsunomiya, a Japanese city that's famous for its gyoza. (Gyoza originated in China and soldiers brought it to Japan after World War II.) The narrow, brick-walled restaurant offers four kinds of gyoza — chicken, pork, shrimp, and vegan — each of which can be ordered in three different styles: yaki (pan-fried), age (deep-fried), or sui (boiled in a light pork broth). They're filled with cabbage, garlic, green onion, and ginger plus meat or, in the case of the vegan gyoza, with mushrooms. Pan-fried is our recommendation. The $14 bento box, which comes with six gyoza, an egg roll, rice, and a bit of pickled veg, is a good deal.

Nikuman-Ya — Gardena

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza — Redondo Beach

Go Go Gyoza (at Go Go Bird in Citizen Public Market) — Culver City

Nijiya Market or Mitsuwa Marketplace — multiple locations

Nijiya and Mitsuwa are both Japanese grocery chains with locations all over SoCal. Every outpost for either of these stores will have small trays of precooked gyoza in its deli section.

Pretty much any ramen restaurant

Almost any halfway decent ramen restaurant in SoCal will also serve solid ramen. Consider yourself blessed.

Pun Klib (Thai)

Saladang — Pasadena

Despite LA's wealth of Thai restaurants, not many of them serve pun klib, glutinous Thai dumplings that can be filled with a variety of things and steamed or fried. At Saladang, they're filled with ground chicken and peanuts and topped with roasted garlic.

Mante/Manti/Manta/Monta/Montoo

Monta Factory — Glendale

I once bought a tray of monta from Monta Factory and by the time I drove from Glendale to KCRW's headquarters in Santa Monica, I had finished almost all of them. That's how addictive they are. Small and boat-shaped with a semi-open top, they're filled with spiced ground beef and drizzled with garlic yogurt. I challenge anyone to eat just one. If you want a larger, softer dumpling, Monta Factory also serves pelmeni and khinkali.

Mantee Cafe — Studio City

Tatik's — Burbank, North Hollywood, Van Nuys

Halal Kitchen Cafe — Northridge

Mante House — Tujunga

Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine — Alhambra, Rowland Heights, Irvine

Bugra Arkin runs Dolan's, one of only a handful of Uyghur restaurants in the United States. The Uyghur version of manta are steamed, thin-skinned purses filled with ground beef and onions. They're not like Armenian monta or Georgian khinkali but they combine certain elements of both.

Khinkali

Khinkali House — Glendale

Khinkali is a Georgian dumpling that's twisted at the top, like a cute purse. At Khinkali House, you can get them filled with ground beef and pork, mushrooms or Georgian cheese, and they can be boiled or fried. We recommend boiled because these are larger than most dumplings and boiling them keeps the dough soft and pliable. The restaurant also offersboiled and fried pelmeni.

Gev's Kitchen — Van Nuys

Momo

Momo Souls — West Los Angeles

Popular in Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and India, momos are usually half-moon shaped but can also be round, and they're typically served with achar, a pickled, vinegary, spicy dipping sauce. Momo Souls offers no less than a dozen varieties, often merging cuisines and styles.

Tara's Himalayan — Palms

Tibet Nepal House — Pasadena

Momo Fomo — Torrance

Shu Mai & Har Gow

Honestly, there are so many places in greater LA, especially in the San Gabriel Valley, that serve delicious shu mai and har gow, both which are stone cold dim sum classics, it would be absurd to try to list them all. Here are just a few favorites.

Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant — Rosemead

Lunasia Dim Sum House — Alhambra, Cerritos, Pasadena, Torrance

Crystal Dumplings — Garden Grove

Paradise Dynasty — Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Irvine

Xiao Long Bao

Again, you'll find so many restaurants that make incredible xiao long bao aka soup dumplings, we're only going to name check a few of the best known ones. Also, many of these restaurants don't simply serve xiao long bao, they serve many other kinds of dumplings.

Mr Dragon Noodle House — Rosemead

Long Xing Ji Juicy Dumpling — San Gabriel

Din Tai Fung — Anaheim, Arcadia, Brea, Century City, Costa Mesa, Glendale, Irvine, Torrance

Prince Dumpling — Rosemead

Ixlb Dimsum Eats — Hollywood, Westwood

Assorted Dumplings

The restaurants in this category tend to be dumpling specialists and, as such, they make multiple kinds, so we figured it wouldn't be useful to categorize them by type of dumpling.

Mama Lu's Dumpling House — Monterey Park

Mama Lu's is a Monterey Park classic. With the word "dumpling" in its name and more than two dozen kinds of dumplings on its menu, the Chinese/Taiwanese restaurant has tons of variety. Spinach and pork wonton soup? Check. Shrimp, chive, and pork dumplings? Check. Lamb dumplings? Check. Fried fish balls? Check. Your only problem will be choosing among all the great options.

Tai He Ju Dumplings House — El Monte

Tai He Ju makes a diverse range of dumplings with classic fillings like pork and chives or more unique options like chive and eggs, beef and cumin, beef and corn, and tomato and egg. They can be boiled, pan-fried, or deep-fried, and the wrappers, which are made in-house, vary in thickness to match the style of dumpling.

Kang Kang Food Court — Alhambra

This place makes excellent sheng jian bao (Shanghai-style fried pork dumplings), among many other things.

Yang Chow — Chinatown, Long Beach, Pasadena

Pine & Crane — DTLA, Silver Lake

Bafang Dumplings — Brea, Cerritos, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Cypress, Gardena, Temple City, Torrance

Cindy's Kitchen — Hacienda Heights

Hui Tou Xiang — Hollywood, San Gabriel

