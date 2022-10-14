Reading list: Masa

Hungry for more kernels of knowledge? Check out our comprehensive reading list from the "Maíz is life" guests.

Did today's episode make you hungry? Find the works of those you heard on our masa  show and head to Masienda's website and you'll find a list of great masa spots around the country on their Masa Map.

Books

Eating NAFTA: Trade, Food Policies and the Destruction of Mexico (2018) by Alyshia Galvez 

Our Sacred Maíz Is Our Mother: Indigeneity and Belonging in the Americas (2014) by Roberto Cintli Rodríguez 

Corn: A Global History by Michael Owen Jones 

America's Founding Food: The Story of New England Cooking by Keith Stavely & Kathleen Fitzgerald 

The Story of Corn by Betty Fussell 

Stories and Audio

The Tortilla Cartel by Elizabeth Dunn 

Behind the grind of East LA's tortilla-stone master on KCRW

It's Peak Season for Tamales in Los Angeles in the New York Times 

Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand on KCRW

Eating NAFTA with featuring Alyshia Galvez on KCRW

Claudia Serrato making tamales for the New York Times on Youtube