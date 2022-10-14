Reading list: Masa

Did today's episode make you hungry? Find the works of those you heard on our masa show and head to Masienda's website and you'll find a list of great masa spots around the country on their Masa Map.

Books

Eating NAFTA: Trade, Food Policies and the Destruction of Mexico (2018) by Alyshia Galvez

Our Sacred Maíz Is Our Mother: Indigeneity and Belonging in the Americas (2014) by Roberto Cintli Rodríguez

Corn: A Global History by Michael Owen Jones

America's Founding Food: The Story of New England Cooking by Keith Stavely & Kathleen Fitzgerald

The Story of Corn by Betty Fussell

Stories and Audio

The Tortilla Cartel by Elizabeth Dunn

Behind the grind of East LA's tortilla-stone master on KCRW

It's Peak Season for Tamales in Los Angeles in the New York Times

Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand on KCRW

Eating NAFTA with featuring Alyshia Galvez on KCRW

Claudia Serrato making tamales for the New York Times on Youtube