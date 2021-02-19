Yemisi Aribisala says she was described as rude when dining out because she ate quietly and didn’t comment on the food and meal. She learned that in other cultures, people talked about food to give it an identity. She says that the world wasn’t aware of Nigerian food until celebrity chef Jamie Oliver made a version of jollof rice in 2013. Her book is “Longthroat Memoirs.”



Yemisi Aribisala writes about Nigerian food and more in her book titled “Longthroat Memoirs: Soups, Sex and Nigerian Taste Buds.” Photo courtesy of Cassava Republic Press.