Yemisi Aribisala says she was described as rude when dining out because she ate quietly and didn’t comment on the food and meal. She learned that in other cultures, people talked about food to give it an identity. She says that the world wasn’t aware of Nigerian food until celebrity chef Jamie Oliver made a version of jollof rice in 2013. Her book is “Longthroat Memoirs.”
Introducing the world to Nigerian food by way of jollof rice
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson