When Klancy Miller published, “Cooking Solo,” 31 million Americans were living alone, a statistic marking more single than married people in the U.S. Ready to ditch large format meals like lasagna, Miller recommends a lobster pasta and a decadent strawberry shortcake for one. Miller is the founder and editor of “For the Culture,” ca magazine celebrating Black women in food and wine. She has expanded the call for submissions during COVID to include those stories in the first issue.
Fatigued by cooking? Bake and freeze the cookie dough
