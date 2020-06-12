Fatigued by cooking? Bake and freeze the cookie dough

Miller’s Rustic Lobster Salad from, “Cooking Solo.”

Miller's Rustic Lobster Salad from, "Cooking Solo." Photo credit: Tara Donne

When Klancy Miller published, “Cooking Solo,” 31 million Americans were living alone, a statistic marking more single than married people in the U.S. Ready to ditch large format meals like lasagna, Miller recommends a lobster pasta and a decadent strawberry shortcake for one. Miller is the founder and editor of “For the Culture,” ca magazine celebrating Black women in food and wine. She has expanded the call for submissions during COVID to include those stories in the first issue.

The cover of “Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking for Yourself.” Photo courtesy of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
