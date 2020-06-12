Danielle Bell and Pablo Osorio are the duo behind, de Porres, a Los Angeles-based dinner series and catering company. Bell describes how food is used to celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, which commemorates the emancipation of slaves. Their focus this year will be on Black Kentuckians, their history and culinary contributions, including prawn bisque, cornbread oyster dressing, and boysenberry-blackberry cobbler. Bell will share her baked rice pudding recipe with every de Porres Juneteenth order while 15% of proceeds will go to West Louisville Women’s Collaborative.
Louisville-native Danielle Bell on celebrating Black independence
