Digital blackface: Problems in food publishing aren’t new

Six years ago, Bryant Terry was vocal about the white cookbook authors behind, “Thug Kitchen.”

Six years ago, Bryant Terry was vocal about the white cookbook authors behind, “Thug Kitchen.” Photo credit: Celeste Noche

In 2014, Good Food covered the problematic project, “Thug Kitchen,” a blog that spawned three cookbooks and a line of merchandise. The “thugs” turned out to be a white couple from Hollywood. Bryant Terry, a vegan activist, penned a piece for CNN during the dust-up, castigating the authors using an appropriated voice in their books. Terry revisits the controversy and the historical moment taking place now.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia