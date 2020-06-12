In 2014, Good Food covered the problematic project, “Thug Kitchen,” a blog that spawned three cookbooks and a line of merchandise. The “thugs” turned out to be a white couple from Hollywood. Bryant Terry, a vegan activist, penned a piece for CNN during the dust-up, castigating the authors using an appropriated voice in their books. Terry revisits the controversy and the historical moment taking place now.
Digital blackface: Problems in food publishing aren’t new
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia