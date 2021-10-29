Bryant Terry, educator and chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora, had a vision of representation and diversity in the culinary publishing world. What manifested was 4 Color Books, an imprint of Ten Speed Press, where he serves as editor-in-chief, seeking to uplift BIPOC authors by modeling whom the publishing industry can be. He calls the first publication from the imprint “Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora,” “FUBU” — For Us, By Us. “We’re inviting the world to listen in, but I wanted to create this book with zero concern for the white gaze. We don’t need to do anything but speak our truth,” Terry says of the collection.



“Black Food,” a collection of essays, poems, recipes, and art, was curated by food activist Bryant Terry, who looks to change the narrative of food publishing and give space to BIPOC voices. Photo courtesy of Ten Speed Press.