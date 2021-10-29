Bryant Terry, educator and chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora, had a vision of representation and diversity in the culinary publishing world. What manifested was 4 Color Books, an imprint of Ten Speed Press, where he serves as editor-in-chief, seeking to uplift BIPOC authors by modeling whom the publishing industry can be. He calls the first publication from the imprint “Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora,” “FUBU” — For Us, By Us. “We’re inviting the world to listen in, but I wanted to create this book with zero concern for the white gaze. We don’t need to do anything but speak our truth,” Terry says of the collection.