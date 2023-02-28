Los Angeles is filled with fantastic Black-owned restaurants serving all kinds of food. This list features 60 of them. It's divided into 12 categories because we needed to give it some semblance of order. But cuisine, like culture, is a fluid thing. Not every restaurant fits neatly into a single culinary genre.
Beyond that, this list only scratches the surface. For more resources on finding Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles, go here:
- Black Restaurant Weeks - Los Angeles Directory
- Long Beach Black Restaurant Week
- Black Book LA
- @blackownedfoodla
- @blackownedinla
- Dine.Black
Upscale
Alta Adams - West Adams
5359 W. Adams Blvd., West Adams.
At Alta Adams, chef and co-owner Keith Corbin serves up fancified versions of soul food staples such as pimento dip, smoked brisket, shrimp and grits, fried chicken, oxtails and vegan gumbo alongside a terrific wine list. Like what you're drinking? The wine shop next door offers many of the bottles you see on the menu. Born in 1980 in Watts, Corbin grew up around gang violence and began living on his own by age 15. By his 20s, Corbin was in and out of California’s prison system and served 10 years. As a free man, he got a job as a kitchen manager at LocoL. He describes his journey in his memoir, "California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival." Or listen to his full interview with Evan Kleiman.
Barsha - Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach
1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach.
917 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.
Husband and wife duo Adnen and Lenora Marouani have two ventures under the Barsha name — a full restaurant in Hermosa Beach and a wine bar and bottle shop in Manhattan Beach. At both spots, Tunisian and Mediterranean flavors guide the menu. Their bruschetta includes tuna, mashed chickpeas and a soft boiled egg on crusty bread. The lamb meatballs are served in stewed couscous, the mac and cheese is spiced with tabil (a blend of coriander, chili, garlic and other spices) and the shakshuka features Tunisian stewed vegetables. At the Hermosa location, you'll find several beers on tap as well as a craft cocktail list. The Manhattan Beach shop, you'll find cheese, crackers, jams, chocolate, salami, and honey as well as a thoughtful array of wines and spirits.
Post & Beam - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
3767 Santa Rosalia Dr., Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw.
Woodspoon - DTLA
107 W. 9th St., DTLA.
Brunch, Cafes, and Comfort Food
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - multiple locations
Windsor Hills -- 4427 W. Slauson Ave., View Park
Inglewood -- 170 N. La Brea Ave.
Eagle Rock -- 4247 Eagle Rock Blvd.
DTLA -- 718 S. Hill St.
After successfully launching popular West Hollywood sports bar The Parlor, Ajay Relan and Yonnie Hagos turned their attention to South L.A., where they wanted to see more dining options. In August 2018, they opened Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood. The goal? Hire from the community and establish a gathering spot for locals. It's been so successful, Hilltop now has four locations, including their most recent spot in downtown Los Angeles. They describe their fare as "conscious comfort," which translates to acai bowls, cornbread, breakfast burritos and sammies, a Cobb salad, a crispy chicken sandwich and the Smoked Salmon Droptop, a thick slice of multigrain bread topped with dill cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers, hard boiled eggs and cucumbers. And, of course, there's plenty of coffee.
Bloom & Plume - Westlake
1638 W. Temple St., Westlake.
Hot and Cool Cafe - Leimert Park
4331 Degnan Blvd., Leimert Park.
Poppy + Rose - DTLA
765 Wall St., DTLA.
Silverback Coffee Of Rwanda - DTLA
400 S. Hope St., DTLA.
Simply Wholesome - View Park - Windsor Hills
4508 W. Slauson Ave., View Park - Windsor Hills
Sip & Sonder - Inglewood, DTLA, Sherman Oaks
108 S. Market St., Inglewood
11 S. Grand Ave., DTLA (at the Music Center)
14000 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks (at Macy's)
South LA Cafe - Exposition Park
1700 Browning Blvd., Exposition Park.
Undergrind Cafe - Beverlywood
2713 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverlywood.
Vegan
Baba's Vegan Cafe - South L.A.
6619 S. Western Ave., South LA
Berbere - Santa Monica
510 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
Crystals Soul Cafe - Willowbrook
12823 Avalon Blvd., Willowbrook
Stuff I Eat - Inglewood
114 N. Market St., Inglewood
Ethiopian
Rosalind's Ethiopian Cuisine - Fairfax
1044 S Fairfax Ave., Fairfax
Fekere Gebre-Mariam, known locally as Mr. Fekere, brought the first Ethiopian restaurant to Fairfax Ave. when he opened Rosalind's in 1988. He had come to the United States from Addis Ababa in 1971, to finish his education. After launching Rosalind's, he encouraged other African businesses to set up shop on the street. That's how he earned the nickname "the Godfather of Little Ethiopia." In 2002, the area was officially designated Little Ethiopia, making it the first neighborhood in the world to be named after an African nation. For more, check out Shaka Mali Tafari's three-part series, "Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia story."
Meals By Genet - Fairfax
1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax
Lalibela - Fairfax
1025 S. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax
Merkato Ethiopian Restaurant - Fairfax
1036 1/2 S. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax
Messob Ethiopian Restaurant - Fairfax
1041 S. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax
Queen of Sheba - Inglewood
630 N. La Brea Ave., #106, Inglewood
Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine - Fairfax
1047 S. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax
Caribbean
Bridgetown Roti - DTLA
672 S. Santa Fe Ave., DTLA
At James Beard-nominated pop-up Bridgetown Roti, Rashida Holmes puts her spin on roti, a dish that came to the Caribbean in the 1800s, when British colonialists moved southern Indians to the islands to work on plantations. Today, roti stands are as common in Trinidad and Barbados as taco trucks are in L.A. Launched as a pandemic pop-up, Bridgetown Roti now operates on weekends out of a kitchen in the Arts District. There, Holmes offers roti and patties filled with goat, oxtail or chicken curry, among other options, as well as crisp fried cod cakes, cabbage salad and fried potatoes.
Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine - Leimert Park
4305 Degnan Blvd., Leimert Park
Caribbean Gourmet - San Gabriel
264 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel (inside Blossom Market Hall)
Caribbean Soul Kitchen- Mid-Wilshire
5354 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Cecilia's Caribbean Cuisine - DTLA
1403 W. 11th St., DTLA
Island Boy Cafe - Mid-Wilshire
5025 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Jerk Kitchen - Jefferson Park
2502 W. Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson Park
The Jerk Spot Jamaican Restaurant - Culver City
9006 Venice Blvd., Culver City
Karuba's Yardy Kitchen - Inglewood
1300 Centinela Ave., Unit 103, Inglewood
Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant - Mid-Wilshire
5103 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
BBQ
Bludso's Bar & Que - Fairfax
609 N. La Brea Ave., Fairfax
Kevin Bludso is an LA barbecue legend who learned to smoke brisket as a child while visiting his paternal great aunt, Willie Mae Fields, in Texas during the summer. "The key to good barbecue is consistent temperature, once you get that down you can cook anything," he tells Good Food. In 2008, he opened Bludso's as a small takeout BBQ stand in Compton then moved into a much larger spot on La Brea. Aside from brisket, the menu features barbecued pork and beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken, links, rib tips (Bludso's favorite) and smoked jackfruit.
Big Ant's BBQ - Glassell Park, Koreatown
2207 N. San Fernando Rd., Glassell Park
3076 W. 8th St., Koreatown
Chicken
Roscoe's House of Chicken N’ Waffles - multiple locations
1865 S. La Brea, La Brea
Founded in 1985 by Harlem native Herb Hudson, Roscoe's has become a Southern California juggernaut with eight locations, from Anaheim to Pasadena. It delivers what its name promises, a sweet-and-savory partnership of crisp fried chicken alongside thick, fluffy waffles. Even former POTUS Barack Obama paid a visit and reportedly ordered three wings served with two waffles (you'll find it on the menu as Obama's Special). The menu also includes biscuit breakfast sandwiches, chicken livers, grits and sides such as candied yams, greens and red beans.
Honey's Kettle - Culver City, Historic South-Central
9537 Culver Blvd, Culver City
358 W. 38th St., Historic South-Central
Willie Mae's - Venice
324 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
11419 Santa Monica Blvd., West LA (inside The Colony)
Burgers, Tacos, and Fish
Earle's on Crenshaw - Leimert Park
3864 Crenshaw Blvd., Leimert Park
Hawkins House Of Burgers - Willowbrook
11603 Slater St., Willowbrook
Mel's Fish Shack - West Adams
4524 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams
Oh My Burger - Gardena
2142 W. El Segundo Blvd., Gardena
Sky's Gourmet Tacos - Mid-Wilshire
5303 W. Pico Blvd., Suite #01, Mid-Wilshire
Creole & Cajun
Harold & Belles Restaurant - Jefferson Park
2920 W. Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson Park
Need your fix of filé gumbo, oyster po'boys, catfish nuggets, jambalaya, cajun meatloaf and Louisiana hot links? Head to Harold & Belle's, opened in 1969 by Harold Mary Belle Legaux. The restaurant is now in the hands of the third generation of the Legauz family and still serving delicious New Orleans staples.
Stevie's Creole Cafe - Mid-Wilshire
5545 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Soul Food
My 2 Cents - Mid-Wilshire
5583 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Growing up in a household in Los Angeles where her family ate together every night, Alisa Reynolds always loved food. As an adult, she moved to New York to train under David Burke then returned home to start her own venture. "I wanted to create a restaurant that felt like a hug. We welcome you when you come in, we thank you when you leave, we dance when it’s your first time. It’s my little piece of heaven in LA," she tells Good Food. At My 2 Cents, she ushers Southern comfort foods into a modern diet, creating gluten-free versions of fried chicken and macaroni and cheese. The menu also features plenty of vegan options.
Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen - Inglewood
202 E. Manchester Blvd. Inglewood
1714 W. Century Blvd., Gramercy Park
You can't talk about soul food in Los Angeles without mentioning Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen, which Adolf Dulan opened in 199 after running several other restaurants including an Orange Julius stand, the Hamburger City chain andAunt Kizzy's Back Porch. Ever since, Dulan's and has been serving fried fish, meatloaf, smothered pork chops, ox tails, fried chicken and all the fixings. In 2022 and again in 2023, Greg Dulan earned a James Beard nomination for Outstanding Restaurateur.
Comfort LA - multiple locations
1110 E. 7th Street, DTLA.
902 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood.
Fixins Soul Kitchen - DTLA
800 W. Olympic Blvd., A150, DTLA (at LA Live).
Georgia's Restaurant - Long Beach, Anaheim
4101 McGowen St., Suite 155, Long Beach.
440 S. Anaheim Blvd., #209A, Anaheim.
Wine & Beer
Pip's on La Brea - Mid-Wilshire
1356 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire.
A large patio, live music and good drinks… what's not to like about Pip's, a longtime haunt for jazz fans? The menu runs the gamut, offering everything from wings, caesar salads and calamari to pizzas, rack of lamb and linguine. On Winedown Wednesdays, get half-off on all bottles of wine.
1010 Wine and Events - Inglewood
1010 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood
Crowns & Hops - Inglewood
Opening in 2023
Three Weavers Brewing Company - Inglewood
1031 W. Manchester Blvd., A-B, Inglewood
Dessert
Big Man Bakes - DTLA
413 S. Main St., DTLA
The Gourmet Cobbler Factory - Pasadena
33 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena
Harriet's Cheesecakes - Inglewood
1515 Centinela Ave., Inglewood
Southern Girl Desserts - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw