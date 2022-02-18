Squeezing the best out of citrus season

Market report correspondent Gillian Ferguson is joined by Wes Avila of Ka’teen and Angry Egret Dinette. Avila describes the food of Ka’teen as coastal Mexican cuisine with a Tulum beach vibe. He is at the farmer’s market, looking for bitter orange to use in his cochinita pibil, which is marinated and roasted in a banana leaf for five hours. Bitter orange and citrus are also used in agua chiles and ceviches. Avila is using Cara Cara rinds in a panna cotta and in the margaritas at the bar.

At Garcia Organic Farm in Fallbrook, Leticia Garcia is growing kishus — a tiny mandarin that is easy to peel and seedless. Chefs are using them in salads and desserts. She describes the hybrids and sweetness of her variety of kumquats.