Cottage Living,” the fourth and latest expansion pack of the popular video game “The Sims,” lets avatars raise animals, live off the land, and can their own food. Simmers, as players refer to themselves, have come a long way from grocery shopping. Nikita Richardson of the New York Times Food section explains how the simulation video game became the hottest reservation on the internet, allowing players to cook up to 300 dishes. Simmers start at Level 1 by making a grilled cheese sandwich, and work their way up to lobster thermidor and baked Alaska at Level 10. They can also climb the ranks from dishwasher to celebrity chef.