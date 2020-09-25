Tortilla Tournament judge and Master of Ceremonies Gustavo Arellano sits down with Jorge Gaviria of Masienda, who imports heirloom corn varieties from Mexico. Gaviria describes a 100-year evolution of people in the United States understanding the importance of good masa — from the 1950s tortillerias and brands such as Maseca and Guerrero to the modern Mexican movement and the importance of provenance and authenticity.
Modern masa: the foundation of every good corn tortilla
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia