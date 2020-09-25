Modern masa: the foundation of every good corn tortilla

Jorge Gaviria says that using masa in-house at restaurants started around 2014 and was the beginning of the modern Mexican food movement.

Jorge Gaviria says that using masa in-house at restaurants started around 2014 and was the beginning of the modern Mexican food movement. Photo by Molly DeCoudreaux

Tortilla Tournament judge and Master of Ceremonies Gustavo Arellano sits down with Jorge Gaviria of Masienda, who imports heirloom corn varieties from Mexico. Gaviria describes a 100-year evolution of people in the United States understanding the importance of good masa — from the 1950s tortillerias and brands such as Maseca and Guerrero to the modern Mexican movement and the importance of provenance and authenticity. 

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia