Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Tallula’s Executive Chef Saw Naing, who is making blue tortillas with heirloom corn and blending his Burmese heritage with the Mexican menu. At the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, he is shopping for Habanada peppers from Weiser Family Farms, which has the flavor of a habanero without the heat. Next, Luis Jaime is growing a range of peppers, including lipstick, shishito, aji amarillo, poblano, and ghost varieties.
Blending Burmese and Mexican cuisines at the farmer’s market
