In the first installment of a new weekly segment “In the Weeds,” Roxana Jullapat of Friends & Family in East Hollywood describes the tough decisions made in the first weeks of the pandemic. With wholesale business losses and staff reductions, she questions the efficacy of the Payroll Protection Program. She also describes the introspection of waking up with short-term goals of getting pastries in the case rather than more daunting issues like making payroll and keeping the doors open. In a city that can be gluten-adverse, Jullapat believes there is a newfound appreciation for the bread she bakes.