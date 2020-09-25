Stocking bottles from Black and female winemakers

Hosted by
Ruben Morancy of Adams Wine Shop entered the wine business in the Bay Area, where he was baffled by the lack of diversity.

Ruben Morancy of Adams Wine Shop entered the wine business in the Bay Area, where he was baffled by the lack of diversity. Photo courtesy of Adams Wine Shop

Since Adams Wine Shop flipped from coffee to wine, Ruben Morancy focuses on stocking his shelves with bottles that are under $30 each. He is compelled to curate the selection with wine produced by Black and female winemakers. What is Morancy currently excited to pour? A Vernaccia di San Gimignano from Tuscany by Elisabetta Fagiuoli, a rosé from winemaker Alice Paillard out of Champagne, and a dolcetto from Anna Maria Abbona. Morancy also describes the lack of diversity in the wine world and what must be done about it. The shop is offering a flight and bite program on Thursday evenings.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia