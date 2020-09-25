Since Adams Wine Shop flipped from coffee to wine, Ruben Morancy focuses on stocking his shelves with bottles that are under $30 each. He is compelled to curate the selection with wine produced by Black and female winemakers. What is Morancy currently excited to pour? A Vernaccia di San Gimignano from Tuscany by Elisabetta Fagiuoli, a rosé from winemaker Alice Paillard out of Champagne, and a dolcetto from Anna Maria Abbona. Morancy also describes the lack of diversity in the wine world and what must be done about it. The shop is offering a flight and bite program on Thursday evenings.