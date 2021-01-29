Tackling race and reconciliation in a historic Southern town

John Morisano said he never had a conversation about race, gender, class, and culture with his business partner, Mashama Bailey, until they started writing their book.

A Black chef from Queens and a white business entrepreneur walk into an abandoned Greyhound bus station. Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano converted the space into an award-winning destination restaurant in Savannah, Georgia. The Grey provides more than meals to a community with a dark history of segregation. Their business partnership evolved into a friendship that represents turning a divided past into a promising future. Their book of building a business and friendship is “Black, White, and The Grey.”

In their book “Black, White, and The Grey,” Mashama Bailey and John Morisano share the story of building a restaurant in Savannah, Georgia while exploring their own histories. Photo courtesy of Lorena Jones Books.
