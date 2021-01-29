A Black chef from Queens and a white business entrepreneur walk into an abandoned Greyhound bus station. Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano converted the space into an award-winning destination restaurant in Savannah, Georgia. The Grey provides more than meals to a community with a dark history of segregation. Their business partnership evolved into a friendship that represents turning a divided past into a promising future. Their book of building a business and friendship is “Black, White, and The Grey.”
Tackling race and reconciliation in a historic Southern town
