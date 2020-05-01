Beloved restaurant Noriega Hotel shuts down after 89 years in Bakersfield

Cuisine of the Basque Country. Bonito del Norte with red peppers.

Cuisine of the Basque Country. Bonito del Norte with red peppers. Photo credit: Valdavia / CC BY-SA

Basque food is simple, humble, and synonymous with family. It’s part of the fabric of Kern County. Bakersfield has a higher concentration of Basque restaurants than any other city in the United States. Last week, residential favorite Noriega Hotel shuttered its doors after 89 years. The restaurant won a James Beard Award in 2011 and was a favorite of former Los Angeles Times Restaurant Critic Jonathan Gold. Journalist Steven Mayer reported on the closure.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia