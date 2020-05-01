Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with fisherman Ben Hyman of Wild Local Seafood Co. He talks about the sought-after king salmon and the “ocean abundance forecast,” which predicts how much fish will be harvested this season. But with restaurants closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, fishermen are scrambling to get an overstock of supply directly into the hands of consumers.
Forecasting salmon season on the West Coast
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia