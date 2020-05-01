Forecasting salmon season on the West Coast

Ben Hyman’s king salmon is available at farmers markets, Wild Local Seafood at the Ventura Harbor Village, through the delivery service GrubMarket, and direct shipping.

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with fisherman Ben Hyman of Wild Local Seafood Co. He talks about the sought-after king salmon and the “ocean abundance forecast,” which predicts how much fish will be harvested this season. But with restaurants closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, fishermen are scrambling to get an overstock of supply directly into the hands of consumers.

