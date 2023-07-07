Before the Good Food team landed at campsite #57 at Jumbo Rocks in Joshua Tree, they made a pit stop at the Integratron in Landers. There, a sound therapist shared the history of the "Come On In" cafe and details about the three aquifers that meet underneath the famous circular building.

A mere 38 miles away, our intrepid crew entered Joshua Tree National Park, full of hope and trepidation, eager to see what the great outdoors had in store for them. It took four people to erect two tents but nobody could figure out how to inflate Evan Kleiman's sleeping pad. Never fear! The tunes were playing, the steak was sizzling, the Negronis were guzzled, and the s'mores were devoured.







Campsite #57 at Jumbo Rocks in Joshua Tree became the amphitheater for "Tentigone: The Tragedy of Tense." Photo by Laryl Garcia.







































